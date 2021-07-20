Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $510.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tecan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $532.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $487.92. Tecan Group has a one year low of $392.00 and a one year high of $532.00.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

