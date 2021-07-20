Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,975 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

