Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $10.86 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 460.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.