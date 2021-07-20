Karpus Management Inc. Has $21.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

