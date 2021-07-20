Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,296 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $29,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

