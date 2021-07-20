Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

KRRGF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 83,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

KRRGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

