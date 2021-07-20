K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

KNT stock opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.76. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.27 and a 1 year high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

