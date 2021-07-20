K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

