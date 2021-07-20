Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,329 shares during the quarter. Just Eat Takeaway.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $72,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 92,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after buying an additional 198,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $328,755.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,275 shares of company stock worth $1,462,793 over the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

