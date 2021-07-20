JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $26.15 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

