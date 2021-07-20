JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $654,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 52.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $231,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

