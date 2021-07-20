Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Journey Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

JRNGF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,401. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

