Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $204.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company continues to benefit from sustained resilience of Property & Facility Management, highlighting strength of its global platform. Technology investments and cost-mitigation efforts also augur well for its long-term profitability. With a decent balance-sheet strength and focused investment strategy, Jones Lang LaSalle is poised to gain from market consolidations. Transaction-based service lines also continue to recover. However, despite vaccine distributions and economic recovery in some part across the world, still high infection caseloads, limited business travel and substantial part of the work force being out of their offices, the operating challenges are likely to continue in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is concerning.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.83.

JLL stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

