Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $2.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

JMPLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a $88.95 target price on Johnson Matthey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.