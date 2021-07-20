Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

