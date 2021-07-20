John P. Sauerland Sells 12,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PGR stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

