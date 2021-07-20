John P. Molloy Sells 7,955 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00.

TWST stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

