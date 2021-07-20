John P. Molloy Sells 7,955 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00.
TWST stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
