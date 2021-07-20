Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30.
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
