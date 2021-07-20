Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 145,043 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

