JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

