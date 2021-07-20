Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $182.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 88,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.