Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JEF opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.