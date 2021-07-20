Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.38.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,866 shares of company stock worth $708,148. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

