Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.43. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

