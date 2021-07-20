Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €118.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt stock traded down €6.00 ($7.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €105.00 ($123.53). 59,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.31. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.