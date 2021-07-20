Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €118.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Sixt stock traded down €6.00 ($7.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €105.00 ($123.53). 59,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.31. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a fifty-two week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

