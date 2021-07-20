Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.41 ($13.43).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €9.45 ($11.12) on Friday. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

