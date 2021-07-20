Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,348 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

Shares of PNC opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

