Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,063,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,750 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 623.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 488,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.