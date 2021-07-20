Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $22.88 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 54.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306,150 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

