Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $20.76 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,796 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $324.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.60. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

