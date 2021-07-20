Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

