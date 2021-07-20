Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 363.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

