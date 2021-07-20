Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,677 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prudential by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

