Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,248,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,350,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,210,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,704,000.

Shares of AURCU opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

