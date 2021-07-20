Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock worth $5,069,891. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

