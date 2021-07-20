Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.45.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $8.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,987. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

