Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.8% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Tsfg LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $202.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.56.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

