Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $326.49. 3,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.18 and a 52 week high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.