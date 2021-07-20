Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,889. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.01. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.