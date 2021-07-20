J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report $313.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the highest is $315.50 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.07. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.03. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,843.32 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

