J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

