J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

