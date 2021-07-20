iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.69. 244,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,589. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.55 and a 12-month high of $439.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

