iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Leuthold Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,931 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 444,128 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80.

