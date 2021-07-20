iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 201,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 105,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 934,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 239,358 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,384,000 after purchasing an additional 116,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

