iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $155,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 207,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.