IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 39.0% in June

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,369. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

