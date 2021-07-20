iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

IRTC stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 242.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,791 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

