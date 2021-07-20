iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.47.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

