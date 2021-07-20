IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.87 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, IQeon has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $8.87 million and $382,501.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00005445 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012475 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00751726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.