Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,478 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,908. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 441.86 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

